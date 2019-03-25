79°
Man, woman found shot to death inside Ponchatoula home

By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead at a home in Tangipahoa Parish Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the two unidentified victims were found with gunshot wounds inside the residence on Kraft Road near Highway 22 Monday. Deputies had been called to the home for a welfare check and made the discovery.

Few details are available at this time.

Sources told WBRZ, a man and woman were found dead inside the home in the 39000 block of Kraft Road. 

The investigation is ongoing.

