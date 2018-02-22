Man, woman arrested in alleged child pornography scheme

NEW ORLEANS- Authorities have arrested a man and a woman in an apparent team effort to exchange child pornography.

“It is unimaginable that people would violate children’s innocence by spreading child pornography,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “Every time an image or video is shared, the child is re-victimized; so our office is working tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to find and expose child predators.”

Roy Melancon, 39, was arrested on 120 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13. He was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Prison.

Ashley Ghaith, 26, was arrested on one count of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13, one count of improper supervision of a minor, and one count of video voyeurism. She was arrested and booked into the Kenner City Jail.