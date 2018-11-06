Man without license charged with contractor fraud

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a man after they say he falsely identified himself as a licensed contractor in order to get work.

According to the arrest report, the victim was renovating an existing structure at his residence and sought out the assistance of a contractor, eventually hiring Eric Davison.

Davison, who said he was the owner of Davison Contractors Group LLC., agreed to do the job for $15,000.

After a few weeks, the victim said he wasn't satisfied with Davison's work. Each time the victim attempted to express his concerns, Davison said he would do better.

The report says that as time went on, the victim stopped hearing from Davison. The victim also said Davison was showing up less frequently to do the job. By this time, the victim had paid Davison $14,000.

Since he was unsatisfied with Davison's work, the victim contacted the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors. It was then that the victim learned Davison wasn't a licensed contractor.

Davison was later arrested and charged with residential contractor fraud.