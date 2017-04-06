Man with sword arrested after bizarre altercations at LSU Thursday

BATON ROUGE – LSU Police arrested a 31-year-old carrying a sword after bizarre altercations were reported on campus Thursday.

Ronald Chenevert, Jr., was booked into jail after being questioned by university police. A campus spokesperson said Chenevert was booked with terrorizing, criminal trespass and illegal carrying of a weapon. As of this post, Chenevert's booking photo – commonly referred to as a “mug shot” – was not available; the booking process can be lengthy.

LSU said police started receiving reports of an odd individual as early as 7:30 Thursday morning. At first, police said the person was reported to be acting suspicious and carrying a weapon at the PMAC but were told the person left campus with someone. Hours later, at 12:30, police were once again dispatched to a similar complaint- this time at a bus stop near Nicholson and CEBA Lane. It was at the LSU bus stop where police said they found Chenevert.

Police said the description of the person involved in the initial, morning call matched that of Chenevert. The sword was found in Chenevert's bag, police said.

