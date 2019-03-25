Man with remarkably high blood-alcohol level arrested after Sunday night crash

BATON ROUGE - A man who was already facing attempted murder charges was arrested Sunday after police say he drunkenly crashed into a utility pole.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Heriber Hernandez-Coronado was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison overnight.

Investigators believe Hernandez-Coronado lost control of his vehicle on S Woodhaven Drive and crashed into the pole sometime Sunday night. He then allegedly left the scene and drove to Sharp Lane, where police found him sitting in his disabled SUV.

There, police say Hernandez-Coronado failed multiple field sobriety tests and registered .257g percent. That amount is more than triple the legal driving limit and entails a high risk of alcohol poisoning.

Arrest records say Hernandez-Coronado was already sought by police for attempted murder for an attack in which he and two other people bludgeoned a man with a pipe and hammer at the victim's home.

He was booked into the parish jail on charges of DWI, hit and run, careless operation, driving without a license and attempted second-degree murder.