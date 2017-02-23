Man with outstanding warrants arrested after Hammond standoff

HAMMOND – Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish say a man wanted for several outstanding warrants was apprehended Tuesday.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip Tuesday morning with the whereabouts of 25-year-old Dayjordan Spears. Moments later, investigators learned that Spears had barricaded himself in a home on West David Drive in Hammond.

Deputies called a K-9 officer to the scene. Deputies learned that an infant child was inside the room with Spears and could hear furniture being moved behind the door.

Deputies were able to force their way into the bedroom, causing Spears to retreat into a bathroom. The child was removed from the situation and deputies were able to deploy the K-9.

Dayjordan Spears, 25, was charged with domestic simple battery, resisting arrest, cruelty to a juvenile, fugitive from other jurisdiction and outstanding felony warrants.