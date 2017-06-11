Man with history of home burglaries arrested after latest incident

BATON ROUGE - A 38-year-old Baton Rouge with a history of burglarizing homes under renovation was arrested after his latest incident involving a familiar accomplice.

According to arrest records, Raymond Carter, 38, of Baton Rouge was spotted leaving the scene of a home burglary by a Baton Rouge Police Department helicopter on June 9.

Officials with BRPD followed Carter and a second suspect, 20-year-old Kevin Carter, and conducted a traffic stop.

Officials determined that Raymond Carter was present and had knowledge of the burglary that had just taken place, and he was arrested.

Officials learned that both men were arrested together in February for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. That home was under renovation, as was the home mentioned above, according to arrest records.

Carter was also wanted in connection to another home burglary that happened in January.

According to arrest records, Carter forcefully breached the back door of a home and stole two firearms, a laptop and three watches.

Blood was located on the door and doorframe of that home where Carter reportedly made entry. A swab of the suspected blood was taken and placed into evidence. The blood was later determined to be that of Carter.

Carter was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of principle to simple burglary, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.