Man with 'extra human strength' fights officers, takes Taser

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after fighting with officers who tried to arrest him.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were investigating suspicious activity in the 400 block of College Drive where homeless people were said to be sleeping. At the scene, the officers found clothing, a pipe known to be used with narcotics, several electronic devices, and passports.

Then officers noticed two individuals walking across a field. One of the individuals was later identified as Michael Stevens. According to the arrest report, Stevens ran from officers as they approached him.

Stevens was stopped in the 5000 block of Government Street.

Authorities say that Stevens resisted arrest, so one of the officers deployed their Taser. Stevens was tased three times before he went to the ground.

Officers said he continued to resist by kicking and elbowing the officers with "extra human strength." During the struggle, one of the officers dropped their Taser and Stevens picked it up. The officers were able to get the Taser away from Stevens before he could use it.

Also during the struggle, authorities say that Stevens defecated on himself and grabbed the officer's radios.

He was eventually taken into custody. The report states that Stevens admitted to smoking crystal meth approximately two hours before the incident.

Stevens was charged with resisting an officer, disarming a peace officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.