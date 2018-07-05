85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man with autism survives 50 hours in woods during heat wave

3 hours 27 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 July 05, 2018 10:54 AM July 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Times Union

BLEECKER, N.Y. (AP) - Forest rangers say a man with autism relied on his Boy Scout skills while he was lost in New York's Adirondack woods for 50 hours during a heat wave.

The Times-Union of Albany reports that Bruce Williams floated on his back in a lake to conserve his energy, located safe drinking water from a stream and stayed calm as he awaited his rescuers, who found him Monday afternoon. The 29-year-old was an Eagle Scout, the highest Boy Scout rank.

The Albany-area resident has problems communicating. He also has weak peripheral vision and motor dysfunction. He left his family's camp in the Adirondack foothills for a swim on Saturday afternoon, when temperatures climbed into the 90s. Rangers found him sunburned, bug-bitten and scratched up, but in good health and spirits.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days