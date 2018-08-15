Latest Weather Blog
Man wins state Supreme Court seat after sole rival banned
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has been re-elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court after his only challenger was disqualified for not filing tax returns.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Tuesday that Associate Justice Greg Guidry has won a second 10-year term that begins in January. Court records say former challenger Richard Ducote didn't file state income tax returns for the past three years.
Ducote and Guidry registered for the election last month, and a lawyer soon filed a lawsuit alleging Ducote hadn't filed returns. Court records say Docote admitted he hadn't, saying he lived in Pennsylvania but was paid for work in Louisiana.
He was booted from the ballot Aug. 1. The White House is considering nominating Guidry to a New Orleans U.S. District Court judge seat to succeed Kurt Engelhardt.
