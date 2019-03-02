70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man whose unlit trailer got stuck acquitted in crash death

2 hours 39 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, March 02 2019 Mar 2, 2019 March 02, 2019 10:30 AM March 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - A man whose utility trailer got stuck on a turn off a Louisiana highway has been acquitted of negligent homicide in the death of a motorcyclist who hit the unlit trailer.
  
The Daily Comet reports that a six-member Lafourche (luh-FOOSH) Parish jury took 45 minutes Wednesday to clear 41-year-old Benny Chambless Jr. in the death of 61-year-old James Marcel Jr.
  
Louisiana State Police said Chambless had trouble with a right turn from Louisiana Highway 316 onto a private driveway, and was outside his pickup truck when Marcel's 2002 Harley Davidson hit the trailer.
  
Assistant District Attorney Rene Gautreaux (GOH-troh) said Chambers was negligent because he pulled a camper without lights across a dangerous highway.
  
Defense attorney Matt Ory said it was a tragic accident but not negligent homicide.
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days