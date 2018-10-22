66°
Man whose flatulence ended police interview pleads guilty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A man whose excessive flatulence forced a police detective to cut short an interrogation has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges.
The Kansas City Star reports that 25-year-old Sean Sykes Jr. entered the plea Monday. The charges stem from a police traffic stop in September in Kansas City, Missouri, in which officers found a backpack with drugs and guns. Sykes was a passenger in the vehicle.
A detective reported that when asked for his address, Sykes "leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering." Court documents say Sykes "continued to be flatulent" and the detective was forced to quickly end the interview.
Sykes will be sentenced at later date, after a pre-sentence report is completed.
