73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man who tried to get Trump's tax information awaits sentence

3 hours 56 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, April 25 2018 Apr 25, 2018 April 25, 2018 6:33 AM April 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana private investigator faces a possible prison sentence for misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number in repeated attempts to access the president's federal tax information before his 2016 election.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles is scheduled to sentence 32-year-old Jordan Hamlett on Wednesday. Hamlett faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty in December.

Authorities have said Hamlett failed in his attempts to get Trump's tax information through a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website. Federal agents confronted Hamlett two weeks before the November 2016 presidential election and questioned him in a Baton Rouge hotel lobby.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns, bucking an American tradition honored by every president since Jimmy Carter.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days