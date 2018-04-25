Latest Weather Blog
Man who tried to get Trump's tax information awaits sentence
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana private investigator faces a possible prison sentence for misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number in repeated attempts to access the president's federal tax information before his 2016 election.
U.S. District Judge John deGravelles is scheduled to sentence 32-year-old Jordan Hamlett on Wednesday. Hamlett faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty in December.
Authorities have said Hamlett failed in his attempts to get Trump's tax information through a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website. Federal agents confronted Hamlett two weeks before the November 2016 presidential election and questioned him in a Baton Rouge hotel lobby.
Trump has refused to release his tax returns, bucking an American tradition honored by every president since Jimmy Carter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
8-year-old shot by 2-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon
-
School officials address Saturday tax renewal vote
-
Police: 8-year-old shot by 2-year-old brother Tuesday afternoon
-
Ongoing library problems have downtown residents, businesses concerned
-
Ongoing library problems have downtown residents, businesses concerned