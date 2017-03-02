Man who tased EBR deputies Wednesday recently avoided arrest in Judge Mike Erwin's courtroom

BATON ROUGE- A man suspected of armed robbery wrestled a taser from two East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies Wednesday morning, firing it at them.

Jeremy Blouin, 21 years-old of Baton Rouge, also allegedly punched the deputies before being shot in the Piccadilly parking lot on Essen Lane. He was treated at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital before being booked into parish prison.

Before the confrontation with law enforcement, Blouin allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in the bathroom of the Race Trac gas station right down the street from the Piccadilly.

According to deputies, Blouin was armed with a cigarette lighter that looked like a small pistol. He got $400 from his victim and took off running when deputies caught up with him.

After his arrest, questions arose as to why Blouin wasn't already in jail for a probation violation.

According to the Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections, Blouin pleaded guilty to a battery charge in which he stabbed his ex-girlfirend's father in 2014.

Blouin was sentenced to probation in November, but by January he hadn't signed up with the state and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Authorities couldn't find him at his house but in February he did finally appear in a Baton Rouge courtroom in front of Judge Mike Erwin for a probation review.

Erwin did not have Blouin arrested but instead ordered him to sign up for probation and come back to court in April. Erwin's office didn't tell News 2 why he opted to not arrest Blouin at the time.

Blouin has been charged with armed robbery, 2nd degree battery, and disarming a police officer. Louisiana State Police are investigating the deputies who shot Blouin as is standard with the EBR Sheriff's Office.