29°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man who rammed cars to flee 'zombies' gets 15 years

1 hour 10 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 December 11, 2018 6:29 AM December 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Sun Herald

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi Gulf Coast man who rammed vehicles because he thought zombies were chasing him has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Sun Herald reports 32-year-old Shaun Michael Stroud of Kiln pleaded guilty last week to aggravated assault, grand larceny, and malicious mischief. Gulfport police arrested Stroud April 8 after he stole a front-end loader from a recycling center and smashed into at least four cars in a Walmart parking lot, including two with people inside.

Stroud's wild ride ended after he hit a palm tree and got a flat tire. Stroud told police he thought the world was ending.

Harrison County District Attorney Joel Smith says Stroud was on drugs. Besides prison, Stroud must pay $41,000 in restitution and spend five years on post-release supervision.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days