33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man who lost leg in Afghanistan helps Colin Powell with flat

57 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 January 25, 2019 6:53 AM January 25, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Colin Powell Facebook

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Secretary of State and retired general Colin Powell got some help changing a flat tire from a man who lost a leg in Afghanistan.

Powell posted on Facebook he was driving to Walter Reed Military Hospital when a tire blew out on Wednesday. A car pulled up and a man with an artificial leg got out.

Powell says the man recognized him and wanted to help. He learned the man had lost his leg when he was a civilian employee in Afghanistan. The man finished changing the tire and they both drove off to their appointments at Walter Reed. The man, Anthony Maggert, later wrote Powell that he was "always an inspiration."

Powell wrote the man had "touched his soul."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days