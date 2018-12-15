50°
Man who demolished landmark house ordered to build replica

Saturday, December 15 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: San Francisco Chronicle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A man who illegally demolished a San Francisco house designed by the modernist architect Richard Neutra has been ordered to build an exact replica.

The city Planning Commission also this week ordered Ross Johnston to add a sidewalk plaque telling the entire saga.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Johnston had received permission only to remodel the 1930s home, known as the Largent House, with a design that would have largely kept the first floor intact.

Instead, everything but the garage door and frame of the two-story home was knocked down.

Johnston later applied for a retroactive demolition permit and for permission to construct a new home that would expand the size from 1,300 to nearly 4,000 square feet (121 to 372 square meters).

Johnston said he wanted to move his family of six into the larger home.

