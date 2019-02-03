Man who bought John Schneider's property willing to ''work something out''

LIVINGSTON PARISH - John Schneider Studios has a new owner. On Wednesday, the expansive Livingston Parish property once owned by actor John Schneider was auctioned off by the sheriff's office.

Schneider's land, including his home, office and sound stages, was seized late last year after he failed to pay his mortgage. Court documents said the 'Dukes of Hazzard' star owed nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

The buyer, a local businessman named Paul Ferachi, bought up the property for $385,000. Ferachi said he read reports about the property going up for sale and thought it was a good location. He says he hopes to work out some kind of arrangement with Schneider due to his attachment to the land.

"After talking with John, hopefully we're gonna work something out where he still has access to the property," Ferachi said as he stood alongside Schneider after the auction.

Schneider told WBRZ earlier this week he hoped the property would be purchased by someone who plans to maintain its independent movie studio. It's unclear at this time if the property's movie studio will remain operational, but Ferachi says he'll discuss that with Schneider.

"I can't help but feel a bit like a failure... I just basically lost something I've been dreaming about since I was 8. However, I do believe there are good people," said Schneider, motioning to Ferachi. "I came to Louisiana for a good reason, and it's because of the people of Louisiana."

Schneider’s business partner told WBRZ that “moveable” items like temporary buildings, trailers and editing suites will not be included in the sale since Schneider does not own those buildings, they are being leased.