Latest Weather Blog
Man whose attack on BRPD officer was stopped by good Samaritan sentenced to 8 years
BATON ROUGE - A man who violently attacked a Baton Rouge police officer earlier before a helpful citizen stepped in was sentenced Friday morning.
Thomas Bennett, 29, is sentenced to 8 years in prison for the Feb. 19 attack on the officer. Police say Bennett was found asleep in his car with drug paraphernalia, prompting the officer to conduct a search.
After the officer recovered multiple syringes and a bag of cocaine, Bennett grabbed the cop's baton and began striking him in the head. Police say he also reached for the officer's firearm during the attack.
A passerby, 56-year-old Vickie Williams-Tillman, saw the attack unfold and called authorities before taking matters into her own hands. Williams-Tillman leapt onto Bennett's back, giving the officer an opportunity to fight back until back-up arrived.
Police publicly thanked Williams-Tillman in a public news conference as well as a Facebook post.
Bennett will now serve an 8-year prison sentence for charges of aggravated battery, disarming an officer, drug possession and burglary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trim and terrific treats with Holly Clegg recipes
-
Hammer-wielding robbers smash glass cases at Wal-Mart, steal nearly $10,000 in electronics
-
Livingston Parish Christmas toy delivery
-
Star Wars fans turn out in force for latest movie premiere
-
Mike Edmonson won't respond to allegations of wrongdoing but believes he was...