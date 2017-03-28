Man who attacked BR police officer charged with identification theft, forgery

BATON ROUGE – A man faces forgery charges after investigators say he tried to cash a stolen check at a Baton Rouge bank last month.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Thomas Bennett was charged with two counts of access device fraud, forgery, identification theft and misdemeanor theft.

Investigators say Bennett, accompanied by Kaleigh Sullivan, went to the Regions Bank on South Sherwood Boulevard on Feb. 6 to negotiate a forged check. Before officers arrived at the scene, Bennett fled the scene and left Sullivan behind.

Sullivan told police that the check was taken during vehicle burglaries the two committed in the Albany area.

Police later learned that Bennett was incarcerated in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for unrelated charges. He was booked with the additional theft charges Tuesday.



Bennett previously arrested for attacking an officer during an arrest in late February. During the attack a woman saved the officer by jumping on Bennett's back.