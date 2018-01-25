Man who allegedly asked friend to kill wife found guilty

Photo: KATC

ABBEVILLE - After allegedly trying to get his friend to kill his wife of 24 years, a Vermilion Parish man was found guilty in court Wednesday.

Harlow Hutchinson was arrested in October 2015 for soliciting the best man at his wedding to kill his wife, KATC reports. The court saw hidden police videos of Hutchinson allegedly plotting the murder of his wife with his friend.

In the videos, Hutchinson and the alleged hit-man talk about the type of crossbow and arrows they planned to use for the murder. The two also discussed using surgical gloves and chemicals to clean up any DNA evidence.

According to KATC, prosecutor Celeste White wanted to question Hutchinson on several specific incidents that showed his disregard for his wife's welfare, but the judge denied the motion, saying the events were unrelated.

Hutchinson will be sentenced in February.