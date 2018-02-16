74°
Man wanted in Mardi Gras parade route shooting turns self in

2 hours 26 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, February 16 2018 Feb 16, 2018 February 16, 2018 6:05 PM February 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a 21-year-old man has turned himself in to face charges in a shooting on the parade route during Mardi Gras.
  
A news release Friday says Eddie Dingle was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder after surrendering at his attorney's office.
  
The release did not identify his attorney, and the police department did not immediately respond to a request for the attorney's name.
  
Dingle is accused of killing 29-year-old Maurice Williams during an argument.
  
It was one of three shootings Tuesday. Another along the parade route wounded two teenage boys. The third targeted men in a car outside a party that night. Two died and three were wounded.
