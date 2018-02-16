Man wanted in Mardi Gras parade route shooting turns self in

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a 21-year-old man has turned himself in to face charges in a shooting on the parade route during Mardi Gras.

A news release Friday says Eddie Dingle was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder after surrendering at his attorney's office.

The release did not identify his attorney, and the police department did not immediately respond to a request for the attorney's name.

Dingle is accused of killing 29-year-old Maurice Williams during an argument.

It was one of three shootings Tuesday. Another along the parade route wounded two teenage boys. The third targeted men in a car outside a party that night. Two died and three were wounded.