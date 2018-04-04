73°
Man wanted in connection with Ascension Parish shooting
DARROW – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a 31-year-old man is wanted for a shooting that injured someone Monday.
Eric Bennett is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of weapons.
Deputies said Bennett fired a shotgun toward a group of people on Mars Drive in Darrow. One person was shot and treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff's department asked people with information on Bennett's whereabouts to contact them at 225-621-4636.
