Man wanted for vehicle burglary on Oakmount Drive

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a vehicle on Oakmount Drive last week.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 30 in the 7000 block of Oakmount Drive.

The suspect reportedly entered the vehicle through an unlocked door and the victim's gym bag, containing a wallet, was taken. The Sheriff's Office said video surveillance showed a male suspect using the victim's debit card shortly after the burglary occurred.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.