55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for vehicle burglary on Oakmount Drive

44 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 February 08, 2019 1:22 PM February 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a vehicle on Oakmount Drive last week.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 30 in the 7000 block of Oakmount Drive.

The suspect reportedly entered the vehicle through an unlocked door and the victim's gym bag, containing a wallet, was taken. The Sheriff's Office said video surveillance showed a male suspect using the victim's debit card shortly after the burglary occurred.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days