54°
Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for vehicle burglary on Oakmount Drive
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a vehicle on Oakmount Drive last week.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 30 in the 7000 block of Oakmount Drive.
The suspect reportedly entered the vehicle through an unlocked door and the victim's gym bag, containing a wallet, was taken. The Sheriff's Office said video surveillance showed a male suspect using the victim's debit card shortly after the burglary occurred.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arkansas police officer surprises father by acknowledging his last radio call before...
-
Ascension council could soon vote on fill moratorium
-
Denham Springs PD looks to increase transparency, purchase body cameras
-
Locals line highway to bid farewell to Officer Shane Totty
-
Fallen officer Shane Totty laid to rest Thursday