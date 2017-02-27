Man wanted for vehicle burglary on Lanier Drive

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives are searching for a man who broke into a vehicle at a home in the 5800 block of Lanier Drive.

The incident occurred on Feb. 24 when responding deputies found forced entry into the vehicle with its contents scattered about inside.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video and is described as a black man, wearing a purple jacket, blue jeans, purple gloves and white Pittsburgh hat.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5064.