86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for using fraudulent credit cards in Denham Springs

1 hour 35 minutes 57 seconds ago March 23, 2017 Mar 23, 2017 Thursday, March 23 2017 March 23, 2017 2:07 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for using fraudulent credit cards.

According to the police department, the suspect used several fraudulent credit cards to purchase $3,000 worth of retail merchandise.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Detective  Leblanc at The Denham Springs Police Department at 225-665-5106.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days