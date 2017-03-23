Man wanted for using fraudulent credit cards in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for using fraudulent credit cards.

According to the police department, the suspect used several fraudulent credit cards to purchase $3,000 worth of retail merchandise.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Detective Leblanc at The Denham Springs Police Department at 225-665-5106.