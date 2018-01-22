70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man wanted for using cloned credit cards at multiple stores

Monday, January 22 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- Deputies are looking for a man who used multiple cloned credit cards at three different Walmarts around the Baton Rouge area.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the man entered the stores on Dec. 12 and made multiple small gift card purchases with cloned cards containing victims' account information. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray knitted cap, a black shirt, and gray pants.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Division at 225-389-5009.

