Man wanted for threatening local law enforcement

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Deputies are looking for a man after he allegedly made threats against local law enforcement.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Chesney Leonard is accused of making "credible" threats against law enforcement officials. The sheriff's office didn't say if Leonard threatened a particular agency.

Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant and Leonard is now being sought by law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office at 225-694-3737.