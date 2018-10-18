80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for threatening local law enforcement

2 hours 9 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, October 18 2018 Oct 18, 2018 October 18, 2018 3:37 PM October 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Deputies are looking for a man after he allegedly made threats against local law enforcement.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Chesney Leonard is accused of making "credible" threats against law enforcement officials. The sheriff's office didn't say if Leonard threatened a particular agency.

Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant and Leonard is now being sought by law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office at 225-694-3737.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days