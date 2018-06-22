90°
Man wanted for stealing pressure washer from car wash

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who stole a pressure washer from a local car wash.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on May 7, a man got into an unlocked maintenance room at Benny's car wash on Greenwell Springs Road.

Once inside, the suspect stole a Husqvarna PS3200 Pressure Washer. The suspect then left the area in a silver four-door sedan with damage to the front passenger side door.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the perpetrator is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225)389-5064.

