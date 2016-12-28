Man wanted for stealing power tools from bed of truck parked at restaurant

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who stole several tools from the bed of a truck parked at a restaurant.

The incident occurred on Nov. 12 around 7:40 a.m. when a man was seen rummaging through tool boxes in the beds of trucks in the parking lot of Frank's Restaurant on Airline Highway.

The man found an unlocked tool box and stole several power tools worth about $2,000. He loaded the tools into a vehicle he was driving. He then left the parking lot and headed southbound on Airline Highway.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the vehicle appeared to be a black four-door Chevrolet Impala. The man is described as white, 5'10'', 200 pounds with dark colored hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.