Man wanted for stealing payments out of water district drop box

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who stole money from a payment box at a public utility office.

In May, officials at the Lafourche Parish Water District #1 received calls from customers who claimed to have made payments which were never received by the water district. In each case, the payment was dropped off at the payment drop box outside the office front door.

After reviewing surveillance video, both customers were seen putting their payments in the box on the weekend of May 12 and 13. As officials continued to watch the video, they observed another man appear on May 13 and stick his hand in the drop box.

Authorities say the man returned several times in a disguise that included a jacket and something to cover his face. Each time he returned, the man reached into the box and took out envelopes.