Man wanted for stealing multiple Visa gift cards from store
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are asking for help identifying a man who stole gift cards from a grocery store.
The theft happened on August 5 at the Rouses on Highway 42 in Prairieville. Authorities say, the man walked out with three $100 Visa gift cards. The cards were later used at the Family Dollar on Highway 933.
Deputies say, the man has a muscular build and tattoos on his face and arms.
Anyone who may have information on this case can call the the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.
