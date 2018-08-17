79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for stealing multiple Visa gift cards from store

2 hours 50 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 August 17, 2018 5:46 AM August 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are asking for help identifying a man who stole gift cards from a grocery store.

The theft happened on August 5 at the Rouses on Highway 42 in Prairieville. Authorities say, the man walked out with three $100 Visa gift cards. The cards were later used at the Family Dollar on Highway 933.

Deputies say, the man has a muscular build and tattoos on his face and arms.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call the the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days