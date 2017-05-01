Man wanted for stealing firearms from Livingston Parish home

HOLDEN - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking a suspect in connection to a home burglary.

According to LPSO, the burglary occurred Thursday in the 32000 block of Highway 1036 in Holden.

Deputies say the suspect used a pry bar to gain entance to the home. Once inside, the suspect stole a handgun, a shotgun, ammunition, and an unopened package containing cleaning supplies.

Security cameras caught the suspect in the act as he loaded the stolen items into his vehicle and made a hasty escape.

The sheriff's office says the suspect is a white male with dark hair and a bald spot on the top of his head. He appears to be driving a red, mid-2000s model Toyota Corolla. The vehicle appears to have stock black rims without hubcaps and a sun roof.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.