Man wanted for stealing crate of cigarettes from Baton Rouge Circle K

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help after a man stole a crate of cigarettes from a Circle K in Baton Rouge.

According to the Sheriff's Office, in the early morning hours of Nov. 23, an unknown male entered the Circle K in the 5500 block of Bluebonnet Blvd. While inside the store, the man picked up a 'merchandise crate containing cigarettes' and walked out the front door.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the incident is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5064.