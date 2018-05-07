86°
Man wanted for stealing alcohol, hoverboards

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are looking for a suspect they say stole multiple bottles of alcohol and two hoverboards.

The first incident occurred May 4 at a Walmart on College Drive. Deputies say the suspect stole four bottles of Remy Martin valued at $48.12 each.

The suspect returned May 5 and stole two H1 Electric Self Balancing Bluetooth Hoverboards, valued at $248 each.

The suspect was seen wearing a white t-shirt with black pants. He was seen leaving the store in a light-colored Kia SUV that was waiting for him outside.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.

