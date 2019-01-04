53°
Man wanted for stealing alcohol from Livingston Parish store
WATSON - Authorities in Livingston Parish are searching for a man who stole from an area convenience store.
The theft was reported on December 21 at a store on Highway 16 in Watson. Deputies say the man walked into the store, grabbed alcohol and fled the business. Authorities didn't say how much alcohol he got away with.
Anyone with information can contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.
