Man wanted for stealing 4-wheeler from Denham Springs business

2 hours 16 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, August 14 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who stole a 4-wheeler from a business in Denham Springs.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the unidentified male drove off with a 4-wheeler that didn't belong to him. He reportedly targeted a Denham Springs business that was set to repair the bike.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1.

