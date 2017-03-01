Man wanted for stealing $4,700 worth of headphones from Port Allen Walmart

PORT ALLEN – The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted for theft at Walmart in Port Allen.

The incident occurred on Feb. 27 around 2:15 a.m. when the suspect entered the store and proceeded to the electronics section. He then opened a case and took twenty-three pairs of Beats headphones. According to the sheriff's office, the headphones were valued at $4,700 in total.

The suspect then left in a dark colored vehicle, possibly a newer model Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information relating to this theft is urged to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 343-9234.