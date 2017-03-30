Man wanted for stealing $1,200 worth of cigarettes in Prairieville

*above video via Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office



PRAIRIEVILLE – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a man who stole 30 cartons of cigarettes.

The incident occurred on March 26 at the Dollar General located on Airline Highway in Prarieville.

Surveillance video shows the man entering an area for employees only, filling a cardboard box with 30 cartons of cigarettes and then leaving the store. According to the sheriff's office, the man stole $1,200 worth of cigarettes.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line.