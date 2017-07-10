86°
Man wanted for questioning after wallet stolen from business in Baker

July 10, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BAKER – The Baker Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in reference to a theft at a local business. 

According to the police department, a wallet was taken from the business that had about $2,000 inside. Police say the name of the business is not being released at this time. 

Police described the suspect as an unknown black man. Further details have not been released. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 extension 1.

