Man wanted for questioning after posing as car seller online

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a suspect wanted for posing as a car seller online.

The victim of the incident lives outside of Louisiana and reported that they were corresponding with a person selling a vehicle online, according to the sheriff's office. The victim sent money to the seller via MoneyGram. However, the victim never received a vehicle and has not be able to contact the seller since.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect pictured above should call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5009.