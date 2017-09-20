Man wanted for punching woman in the face and injuring her children

THIBODAUX- Officers from the Thibodaux Police Department are asking for help in locating a man who attacked a woman and her children outside of their residence.

On Saturday, authorities say that Omar Harvey punched the woman in the face causing her to fall backwards and hit her head on an ice machine. The hit to the head, knocked the woman unconscious as well as injuring her tailbone.

Harvey then stuck one of the victim’s preteen children in the face, also knocking them down. Officers at the scene said, they observed blood on the child’s face as well as swelling. During the altercation with the preteen, Harvey also scratched the finger of another one of the woman’s children.

Police said Harvey and the woman once had a relationship but it had recently ended. Harvey went to the victim’s house to drop off some belongs when an argument broke out. Authorities say Harvey tried get back together with the woman, but she refused.

The victim and her children were outside of her home waiting for a ride, when one of the victim’s children warned the mother to run because Harvey was coming around the corner of the building. That is when Harvey assaulted the family.

Harvey was seen getting into a tan SUV and leaving the area. Warrants were obtained for Harvey’s arrest for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, second-degree battery and two counts of cruelty to juveniles with force or violence.