Man wanted for first-degree murder arrested at bus station
BATON ROUGE- A man wanted for first-degree murder was arrested Thursday after officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip that he was at a bus station allegedly trying to leave town.
Authorities received a tip that Brandon Davis was at the Greyhound Bus Station on Florida Boulevard.
Davis was charged with first-degree murder for his involvement in a incident that took place in August that left one person dead and another injured.
The tip said, that Davis was near the front door of the business wearing a long sleeve grey hoodie. At the scene, officers found Davis and took him into custody without incident. At the time of his arrest, Davis was in possession of a black book bag.
While searching the bag, authorities found a semi-automatic handgun and a bag of marijuana. Since Davis was convicted of aggravated burglary in 2010, authorities say he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Davis is charged with possession of a firearm with CDS, and possession of firearm by a felon.
