Man wanted for felony theft in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a 33-year-old man who is wanted for felony theft in the parish.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Brandon Michael Delbosque is also wanted as a fugitive out of Avoyelles Parish for issuing worthless checks over $35,000.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandon Delbosque is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device.
