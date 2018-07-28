Man wanted for felony theft in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a 33-year-old man who is wanted for felony theft in the parish.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Brandon Michael Delbosque is also wanted as a fugitive out of Avoyelles Parish for issuing worthless checks over $35,000.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandon Delbosque is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device.