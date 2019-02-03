53°
Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

Friday, January 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who failed to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

According to the sheriff's office, 30-year-old Peter Thomas is required to register as a sex offender for a period of 15 years on an annual basis. Thomas is approximately 5'6" and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.

