Man wanted for crashing into car wash equipment, fleeing scene

By: Jeremy Krail

ST. AMANT - Authorities are looking for a man who fled the scene after he damaged some equipment at a local car wash earlier this week.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the 'All Washed Up' car wash on Highway 431.

Surveillance video shows the 4-door Toyota Tundra, still covered in soap suds from the wash, roll into and damage the pedestal which houses the vacuum cleaners. The man exits his vehicle, picks up a knocked-over trash can and then hops back into the pickup.

Before he's even had a chance to rinse his truck, the man speeds off, leaving a soapy trail in his wake. He was last seen heading North on Highway 431.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.

