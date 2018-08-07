87°
Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for burglarizing truck outside local convenience store
BATON ROUGE - Deputies in East Baton Rouge are looking for a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle.
The incident was reported at the Florida Discount in the 14000 block of Florida Boulevard on July 27. According to reports, surveillance footage at the business recorded the suspect go inside a Dodge truck that was parked in the front of the store.
Once inside, authorities say the suspect stole assorted items. The man left the area in a dark colored SUV.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy discusses education
-
Broome to hold final public meeting to discuss half-cent road tax
-
Uniform store pushing out orders days before school starts
-
Vigil held in Baton Rouge for native missing after mysterious boating accident...
-
Entergy: Reports of suspicious odor in air 'not a gas leak'