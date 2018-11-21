Man wanted for battery, home invasion arrested following traffic stop

BATON ROUGE - Authorities charged a man for his role in attacking three people earlier this year after he was arrested following a traffic stop.

The first incident was reported on March 9. Authorities say a victim was walking to a friend's house when he ran into Larry Paul and another suspect. Paul and the other man beat the victim outside the residence on Noah Street. At some point, the victim managed to escape and run into the home.

Arrest documents say, Paul and the other man followed the victim, broke down the door of the home, and continued the attack. Two people inside the home attempted to stop the assault, but were ultimately attacked as well.

During the incident, at least one person was held at gunpoint. After the attack, Paul and the suspect fled the scene with an unknown male in a gold Nissan Sentra.

On November 20, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were patrolling the area of Scenic Highway and Seminole Street and noticed the driver of a vehicle not wearing a seatbelt. The officers pulled over the vechile. One of the occupants of the was identified as Paul.

During the traffic stop officers found a 9mm gun with an extended magazine, two small buds of marijuana, 11 baggies of marijuana, and more than $170.

For the March incident Paul was charged with simple battery, home invasion, and aggravated assault with a firearm. Paul was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm for the traffic stop.

The arrest documents didn't say if anyone else involved in the incidents were arrested.