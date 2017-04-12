67°
Man wanted for armed robbery, simple burglary

By: Kevin Dupuy

GONZALES – Police in Gonzales are looking for a man wanted for armed robbery robbery and simple burglary.

Police say Devontia Thompson, AKA “Jelly Roll” is believed to be in the Baton Rouge or Ascension Parish areas. He is wanted for two separate incidents in the Gonzales area.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

